EU unity paramount to Germany in Brexit talks, insists Berlin
Sensex gains, Nifty above 10,600
Stuck in petroleum Catch-22
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
January 10, 2018 / 12:39 PM / in 20 hours

EU unity paramount to Germany in Brexit talks, insists Berlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will remain focused on preserving a united stance between the European Union’s 27 members in talks with London on Brexit, a government spokesman said on Wednesday after British ministers made a direct appeal to Berlin to cut it a good deal.

“We have always stressed the importance of the unity of the EU 27 ...this will continue to be our focus,” Steffen Seibert told reporters when asked about a joint article by Britain’s finance and Brexit ministers in a German newspaper.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Nienaber

