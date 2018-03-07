FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Brexit
March 7, 2018 / 6:03 PM / in 19 hours

Goldman Sachs starts to transfer some senior bankers to Frankfurt due to Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs is starting to move some senior bankers to Frankfurt in preparation for Britain’s exit from the European Union, the investment bank’s co-chief for Germany said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - A Goldman Sachs sign is displayed inside the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“We’re starting to build infrastructure by making transfers and moving senior people to Frankfurt,” Joerg Kukies said at a conference, without giving the number of staff involved. “The two cities we are looking at the most are Frankfurt and Paris.”

Reuters reported earlier that Goldman Sachs had put more than a dozen UK-based banking, sales and trading staff on notice to move to Frankfurt within weeks, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.