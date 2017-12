BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said on Tuesday he was confident the EU and Britain could reach a Brexit deal in talks this week.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond arrives at Facebook's headquarters in London, Britain, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“We’re very confident that we will be able to move this forward,” Hammond said on arrival at a meeting of EU finance ministers. “Discussions are going on right now and will go on throughout the day.”