There is no good reason to delay Brexit - Hancock

FILE PHOTO: Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday that there was no good reason to delay Britain’s exit from the European Union and the country would leave the bloc as scheduled on Oct. 31.

Hancock also said his department was ready for the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, and had plans in place for the provision of more than 12,000 medicines in the event Britain leaves the EU without an agreement.

“Why should we see a delay? There is no good reason to delay,” Hancock told ITV. “We are going to leave the European Union on the 31st October, I am confident of that.”