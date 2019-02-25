Brexit delay does not solve anything, UK education minister says

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Education Damian Hinds is seen outside of Downing Street in London, Britain, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Delaying Britain’s exit from the European Union next month would not solve any of the underlying disagreements about Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal deal, British education minister Damian Hinds said on Monday.

“These delays that people are suggesting, they don’t actually solve anything, they just prolong these issues. They don’t give any more certainty to business, they don’t resolve any of the dilemmas or the trade offs that are involved inevitably in this,” Hinds told BBC radio.

“I’m not banking on there being a delay, we’re working hard to make sure we leave the European Union on the 29th of March.”