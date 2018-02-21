May wants EU citizens to stay after Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she wants all European Union citizens lawfully living in Britain to remain after Brexit in 2019 and promised a streamlined system for them to register to be able to stay.

“They’ve made a huge contribution to our country, that’s why we want them and their families to stay. I‘m absolutely clear that EU citizens living lawfully in the UK today will be able to stay,” May said in parliament.

“It’s going to be a digital system, it’ll be streamlined, it’ll be user friendly, and it will ensure that this is as simple and as easy a process for people as we can provide.”