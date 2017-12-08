FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK to remain in sync after Brexit with EU rules supporting Irish peace
December 8, 2017

UK to remain in sync after Brexit with EU rules supporting Irish peace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain will “maintain full alignment” after Brexit with the European Union’s single market and customs union rules that support peace, cooperation and economy on the island of Ireland, an agreement between the bloc and London said on Friday.

It added that Britain “will ensure that no new regulatory barriers develop between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.”

For the full text of the agreement, please see: here

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Larry King

