Irish PM seeking border deal on principles agreed already
December 5, 2017 / 2:46 PM / 2 days ago

Irish PM seeking border deal on principles agreed already

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland wants to reach an agreement on the future of the Irish border after Brexit that is based on the principles struck in a tentative deal on Monday, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister (Taoiseach) of Ireland Leo Varadkar and Deputy Prime Minister (Tanaiste) Simon Coveney attend a press conference at Government buildings in Dublin, Ireland, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“We are here to work constructively with the UK government to come to an agreement based on the principles that we had agreed to yesterday,” Varadkar told parliament on Tuesday. “Obviously there will be contacts in the coming days to see if there’s a possibility to put an agreement back on track before the EU Council meets on Thursday and Friday next.”

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams

