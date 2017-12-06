Northern Ireland's DUP says border talks delay raises 'no deal' Brexit risk

BELFAST (Reuters) - The Northern Ireland party propping up the government of British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday warned that a stand-off over the wording of an agreement on the future of Northern Ireland’s border increased the likelihood of a “no deal” Brexit.

FILE PHOTO - DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds speaks during the party's annual conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland, November 25, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Paton

The deputy leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, Nigel Dodds, said that Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar was playing a “dangerous game” by suggesting the border agreement might not be secured until next year, delaying EU trade talks with Britain.

The DUP on Monday effectively vetoed a wording of a border deal that Dublin said had been agreed between Britain and the EU and the Irish government has since said that wording must be retained.

“The longer there is delay in getting onto the second phase of the negotiations about a trade deal, the greater the prospect of a ‘no trade deal’ outcome,” Dodds said in a statement.