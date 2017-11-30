FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May's Northern Irish allies warn over Brexit concessions - Sky says
November 30, 2017 / 3:39 PM / a day ago

May's Northern Irish allies warn over Brexit concessions - Sky says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party that props up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s minority government warned on Thursday against giving too many concessions in Brexit talks on the future border arrangements with Ireland, Sky News said.

Sky’s political correspondent, Faisal Islam, cited unidentified sources as saying that the Democratic Unionist Party had met the government this morning.

Sky said the DUP warned that any British commitment on Northern Ireland staying in the single market, customs union or regulatory equivalent “would be deeply destabilising” for the deal they struck earlier this year to keep May in power.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

