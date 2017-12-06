DUP says leader speaks to PM May but no plans to fly to London

BELFAST (Reuters) - The leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party Arlene Foster spoke to British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday but she has no plans to fly to London for talks, a party spokesman said.

FILE PHOTO - DUP leader Arlene Foster speaks at her party's annual conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland, November 25, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Paton

Foster, whose party props up May’s government, on Monday effectively vetoed the text of a deal between Britain and the European Union on the future of Northern Ireland’s border, blocking UK progress to the next stage of Brexit talks.

The phone call lasted around 15 minutes, but Foster has no plans to travel to London for Brexit talks, the spokesman said.

“There is still work to be done in London before she would go over,” he said.