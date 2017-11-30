Irish minister says worried by lack of UK solution on post-Brexit border

DUBLIN (Reuters) - An Irish government minister said on Thursday said he was concerned that the British government had yet to present detailed proposals on allowing frictionless movement of goods and people across the Northern Ireland border after Brexit.

The EU has named the border as one of three issues on which “sufficient progress” must be made in order to allow progress to talks on a future trade agreement with Britain after it leaves the bloc in 2019.

“What we want is that the current arrangements that exist between north and south continue and the detail of that has to be worked out,” Irish Agriculture Minister Michael Creed told state broadcaster RTE.

“The fact that to date we have not seen a bespoke arrangement articulated by the UK that deals with those issues is of concern given how late we are now in the process.”