Draft Brexit border text commits to 'continued regulatory alignment' - RTE
December 4, 2017 / 11:55 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Draft Brexit border text commits to 'continued regulatory alignment' - RTE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union will commit to “continued regulatory alignment” between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit, Irish national broadcaster RTE reported on Monday, citing a draft negotiating text.

A man dressed as a Crocodile walks past a sign about Brexit in West Belfast, Northern Ireland March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The Irish government has sought such a commitment if it is to allow Brexit talks to move onto the next stage this month, although RTE said it remained an open question whether the final text will be agreeable to both Dublin and London.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams

