Irish, British PMs to speak again on Brexit in coming days

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Irish and British Prime Minister agreed to speak again over the coming days after Irish premier Leo Varadkar reiterated his firm position on the Irish border in a call with Theresa May on Wednesday, his spokesman said.

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to Downing Street in London, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“The Taoiseach (prime minister) reiterated the firm Irish position regarding the text as outlined by him on Monday,” Varadkar’s spokesman said referring to the tentative Irish border agreement that collapsed on Monday and is required to move Brexit talks on to the next phase of negotiations.