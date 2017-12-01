UK must produce 'credible' border plan to unlock Brexit talks - Irish PM

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday that the British government must produce credible, concrete solutions in the coming days to ensure there will be no hard border in Ireland if it wants to move on to the next phase of Brexit talks.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk signs a guest book in the office of Prime Minister (Taoisaech) of Ireland Leo Varadkar at Government buildings in Dublin, Ireland, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“The UK must offer credible, concrete and workable solutions that guarantee that there will be no hard border, whatever the outcome of the negotiations and whatever the future relationship between the EU and the UK is,” Varadkar said after talks with European Council President Donald Tusk.

“The next couple of days will be crucial,” he said.