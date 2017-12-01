FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK must produce 'credible' border plan to unlock Brexit talks - Irish PM
Sections
Featured
Wait for a healthy correction
India Markets Weekahead
Wait for a healthy correction
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
India Insight
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Exclusive
U.S.
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Brexit
December 1, 2017 / 5:30 PM / 2 days ago

UK must produce 'credible' border plan to unlock Brexit talks - Irish PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday that the British government must produce credible, concrete solutions in the coming days to ensure there will be no hard border in Ireland if it wants to move on to the next phase of Brexit talks.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk signs a guest book in the office of Prime Minister (Taoisaech) of Ireland Leo Varadkar at Government buildings in Dublin, Ireland, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“The UK must offer credible, concrete and workable solutions that guarantee that there will be no hard border, whatever the outcome of the negotiations and whatever the future relationship between the EU and the UK is,” Varadkar said after talks with European Council President Donald Tusk.

“The next couple of days will be crucial,” he said.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.