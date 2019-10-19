Brexit
October 19, 2019 / 5:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ireland warns any UK request for Brexit extension not straightforward

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s position remains that granting an extension to Brexit is preferable to Britain crashing out of the European Union without a deal but there is no guarantee that view is shared throughout the bloc, its foreign minister said.

“The Irish government position has always been that an extension is preferable to a no deal and I don’t think that will change but this has to be a decision that is a collective decision by the European Council,” Simon Coveney told Irish national broadcaster RTE on Saturday.

“Any one prime minister can prevent that and I think the EU wants to see certainty and an end to endless negotiation and speculation so I think a request for an extension is not straightforward.”

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below