A sign for currency exchange and 'No border' is seen on the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland in Jonesborough, Northern Ireland December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Ireland’s European Affairs Minister said Britain had an obligation to the Good Friday peace treaty regardless of Brexit, and an integral part of that was protecting the “invisible border” between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“As far as we are concerned we are not planning for a border, we have never been planning for a border, because it’s not something we can countenance,” Helen McEntee told Sky News on Sunday.