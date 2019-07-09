Ireland's finance minister sees significant risk of disorderly Brexit

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe arrives at a European Financial Forum event in Dublin, Ireland February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ireland thinks there is now a significant risk of a disorderly Brexit and is taking measures to protect itself from any legal consequences, finance minister Paschal Donohoe said on Tuesday.

“From the point of view of the Irish government, we now believe that the prospect of a disorderly Brexit occurring is now a significant risk,” Donohoe said.

He added that he believed the EU’s new leaders, emerging from elections in May, would keep showing Ireland the same level of support during Brexit talks.