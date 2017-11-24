UK says has constructive relationship with Ireland, will focus on Brexit progress

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has a constructive relationship with Ireland and will focus on making progress on Brexit negotiations, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Friday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to Downing Street in London, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

An Irish election appeared likely after opposition party Fianna Fail submitted a motion of no confidence in the deputy prime minister, which the ruling party considers a breach of a three-year agreement to support prime minister Leo Varadkar’s government.

“We feel that we have a constructive relationship with Ireland, and we will continue to talk with them regularly, as we do with the other EU27, and we will continue to focus on making progress in the negotiation,” May’s spokesman said, when asked about the political uncertainty in Dublin.