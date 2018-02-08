FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 3:06 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Brexit a chance for Britain to build on ties with Japan - May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will have the opportunity to build on its relationship with Japan after it leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May told Japanese firms at a meeting in London on Thursday.

Slideshow (5 Images)

“I recognise that the UK’s forthcoming exit from the European Union is no small undertaking, but importantly it does present the opportunity to strike free trade deals around the world and build on our already very strong relationship that we have with Japan,” May told Japanese business leaders in a brief televised clip shown by broadcasters.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

