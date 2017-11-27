FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Headhunters Odgers Berndtson open Dublin office for Brexit
#Brexit
November 27, 2017 / 12:13 AM / 2 days ago

Headhunters Odgers Berndtson open Dublin office for Brexit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - International executive search firm Odgers Berndtson is opening an office in Dublin as companies set up businesses or add staff in the Irish capital following Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.

FILE PHOTO - A man looks from a building in the financial district of Canary Wharf in London, Britain November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

A number of firms have said they plan to expand or open subsidiaries in Dublin if Britain does not retain access to the single market, including insurer XL (XL.N) and asset manager Legg Mason (LM.N), though the city is competing with other centres for such business, including Frankfurt and Luxembourg.

“The growth of our business depends on being able to provide a high level of support to major global clients as they address some very significant challenges posed by Brexit,” said Odgers Berndtson’s chief executive, Kester Scrope.

Use of the English language and high levels of education were among the attractions of Ireland and the Irish workforce, Charlie Thompson, a partner in the financial services practice at Odgers Berndtson, told Reuters.

Odgers Berndtson has 56 offices in 28 countries following the Dublin opening.

Reporting by Carolyn CohnEditing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
