Johnson to call EU leaders to discuss Brexit next steps - spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons as parliament debates on Withdrawal Agreement bill, in London, Britain, October 22, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Parliament TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold conversations with other EU leaders on Tuesday to determine what their next steps are after parliament rejected his proposed timetable to pass Brexit legislation, his spokesman said.

Earlier, Johnson said he would end an attempt to win parliamentary approval for the legislation that would enable Britain to leave the European Union and instead press for an election if lawmakers rejected the timetable.

After the vote, Johnson said he would pause the process to determine the EU’s position on a Brexit delay after he was forced to ask for one by the parliament on Saturday.