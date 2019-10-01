PM Johnson: I am still a good person despite Brexit pressure

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen at the venue for the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, Britain, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he was still a “generous-hearted” person, responding to a question about whether the pressure of Brexit and the country’s top job had changed his personality.

“All those who wish to see, as it were, a return of the old, generous-hearted, loving, caring Mayor of London, that person has not gone away,” he told the BBC.

“But we are in a position where the only way ... we can unite our country again is to get Brexit done.”

Johnson has been criticised, including by his own sister, for the language he has used while debating Brexit in parliament and elsewhere.