Brexit
October 19, 2019 / 7:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Johnson says: I'll tell the EU that Brexit delay is not a solution

1 Min Read

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons as parliament discusses Brexit, sitting on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, in London, Britain, October 19, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Parliament TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote to lawmakers on Saturday saying he would tell the European Union that a further Brexit delay was not a solution and that the bloc might well reject what he said was parliament’s request for an extension.

“I will not negotiate a delay with the European Union,” Johnson said in the letter, Sky News reported. “I will tell the EU what I have told the British public for my 88 days as Prime Minister: further delay is not a solution.”

He added: “It is quite possible that our friends in the European Union will reject parliament’s request for further delay (or not take a decision quickly).”

Reporting by Michael Holden; writing by Guy Faulconbridge

