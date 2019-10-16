Brexit talks ongoing as PM Johnson seeks to reach a deal - spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his team are pressing on with Brexit talks with both the European Union and lawmakers from the governing Conservatives and Northern Ireland’s DUP to try to hammer out an exit deal, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

Johnson spoke to his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar earlier on Wednesday to discuss progress in the Brexit talks and will also update his top team of ministers later in the day before Thursday’s EU Council meeting.

The spokesman said talks with the EU were ongoing and there remained issues to resolve. Johnson and his team are also in discussions with Conservative and DUP lawmakers to try to win their support and get any deal passed in parliament.