PM's Brexit plan to leave N.Ireland in special relationship with EU until 2025 - Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares his keynote speech which he will deliver to the Conservative party conference tomorrow, in Manchester, Britain October 1, 2019. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new Brexit plan will leave Northern Ireland in a special relationship with Europe until 2025, the Telegraph newspaper reported bit.ly/2nCaAmz on Tuesday.

The plan, which will be unveiled on Wednesday, means Northern Ireland will remain in large parts of the European Union single market until at least 2025 but will leave the EU customs union separate from the rest of the UK, according to the report.