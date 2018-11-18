Brexit
Junior UK Brexit minister says changing leader would be futile distraction

LONDON (Reuters) - Junior British Brexit minister Kwasi Kwarteng told the BBC on Sunday that toppling Theresa May as leader of the Conservative Party would be a futile distraction.

“Having a new leader is not going to reopen the negotiations, nor will it change the parliamentary arithmetic, so it is a futile distraction,” said Kwarteng, who was appointed by May last week after his predecessor resigned in protest at her Brexit plans.

