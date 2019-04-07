UK Labour waiting for government to move Brexit talks on - business policy chief

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Rebecca Long-Bailey, delivers her keynote speech at the annual Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition Labour Party could have further discussions with the government this week to try to find a compromise position on Brexit to win parliamentary support, the party’s business policy chief said on Sunday.

Talking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Rebecca Long-Bailey suggested there could be some flexibility over Labour’s position of wanting a customs union with the European Union after Brexit, but said the government also had to move.

“We’ve had exchanges with the government over the weekend, clarifying our position, they’ve been setting out their’s,” she said, suggesting talks would resume later this week.

“Time will tell over the next few days, but certainly at present we haven’t seen any real changes to the deal. But I think both sides are committed to working quite rigorously to compromise as much as possible so that we can provide that compromise Brexit deal that I think parliament desperately needs at the moment.”