Brexit
October 17, 2019 / 7:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Less than 10 Labour MPs to back PM's Brexit deal on Saturday - BBC reporter tweet

(Reuters) - Less than ten Labour Party MPs will back the British government on Saturday when the parliament votes on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley said in a tweet here citing senior Labour sources.

European Union leaders unanimously backed a Brexit deal with Britain on Thursday, leaving Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing a battle to secure the UK parliament’s backing for the agreement if he is to take Britain out of Europe on Oct. 31.

