PM candidate Leadsom: Brexit on October 31 is my 'hard red line'

British Conservative Andrea Leadsom speaks during the launch of her campaign for the Conservative Party leadership, in London, Britain June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Andrea Leadsom, one of the candidates vying to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May, said on Tuesday she would seek a managed Brexit but that leaving the European Union on Oct. 31 was a hard, red line.

“Leaving the EU on the 31st of October is, for me, a hard red line,” Leadsom said as she launched her campaign. “The next prime minister must have a clear plan to a managed exit by the end of October.”

Leadsom said she would ramp up preparations for Brexit and that her “managed exit” would bring minimal disruption.