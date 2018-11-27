Wishful thinking that EU will reopen Brexit talks if parliament rejects deal - Lidington

Britain's Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - It is wishful thinking that the European Union will reopen Brexit negotiations if the British parliament votes down the deal Prime Minister Theresa May has agreed with Brussels, her de facto deputy David Lidington said on Tuesday.

May faces an uphill struggle to get the deal approved by parliament in a vote on Dec. 11, with politicians both in her own Conservatives and opposition parties opposing it.

“There is a bit of wishful thinking on the part of some people that a preference expressed by politicians in the UK will somehow lead to a different plan, an alternative being offered,” Cabinet Office minister Lidington told BBC TV when asked what the plan B was if parliament rejects the deal.

“There is a binary choice for the House of Commons to make: they can accept the deal that is on table, that is a compromise but I think is a good compromise for our national interest, or they can vote it down. The EU 27 is very clear they are not going to reopen this package.”

