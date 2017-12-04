London mayor says wants special Brexit deal if Northern Ireland gets one

LONDON (Reuters) - London should get a special Brexit deal allowing it to stay within the European Union’s single market and customs union if Northern Ireland is allowed to, the city’s mayor said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - London Mayor Sadiq Khan addresses a debate in Brussels, Belgium March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Picture

Britain agreed during Brexit talks earlier in the day to keep Northern Ireland in “regulatory alignment” with the EU after Brexit, to ensure that there is no hard border between the United Kingdom and Ireland, Irish government sources said.

“Huge ramifications for London if Theresa May has conceded that it’s possible for part of the UK to remain within the single market & customs union after Brexit,” the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said on Twitter.

“Londoners overwhelmingly voted to remain in the EU and a similar deal here could protect tens of thousands of jobs,” he added.