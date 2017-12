LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will discuss the desired “end state” for Brexit with her top team of ministers before the end of the year, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks out of 10 Downing Street to greet Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, London, Britain December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“The cabinet will be discussing ‘end state’ before the end of the year,” the spokesman said, when asked about comments by chancellor of the exchequer Philip Hammond, who said earlier that cabinet had not discussed the matter yet.