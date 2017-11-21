FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain will honour commitments made to EU - May's spokesman
November 21, 2017 / 2:22 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Britain will honour commitments made to EU - May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will honour its commitments made while a member of the European Union, but specific figures on how much the country will pay for Brexit are subject to negotiations, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

Anti-Brexit protesters wave EU and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“All I can point you to is the PM’s position as set out many times in terms of the fact that the UK will honour commitments we’ve made during the period of our membership. No EU member state will need to pay more or receive less over the remainder of the current budget plan,” he told reporters.

“In terms of specific figures or scenarios, they are all subject to negotiation.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

