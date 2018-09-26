FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 1:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

PM May says post-Brexit immigration system will attract brightest to UK

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said a post-Brexit Britain would allow businesses to attract the brightest talents and be one of the best places to grow and develop business whatever the outcome of negotiations with the European Union.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

“We will put in place a new immigration system that will allow businesses and universities to attract the brightest and best to the UK,” she told business leaders in New York on Wednesday.

She repeated her message that she was confident Britain would be able to strike a good post-Brexit trading agreement with the EU but said her government was ready for a no-deal outcome.

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
