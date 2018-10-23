Threshold not yet reached to trigger challenge to PM May - BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - The threshold of 48 letters from members of parliament that would trigger a leadership challenge to British Prime Minister Theresa May has not yet been reached, BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves a news conference at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

A challenge can be launched if 15 percent of Conservative Members of Parliament (MPs) write letters demanding a confidence vote to the chairman of the party’s “1922 Committee”, which represents MPs who have no government jobs.

“48-letter threshold has NOT been reached yet I’m told - for now,” Kuenssberg said after the Huffington Post reported one unidentified source as saying it had been reached.