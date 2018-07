LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday said U.S. President Donald Trump had previously advised her to sue the European Union as part of her Brexit strategy, revealing a piece of advice Trump said last week she had ignored.

U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May hold a press conference after their meeting at Chequers in Buckinghamshire, Britain July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“He told me I should sue the EU,” May told BBC television. “Sue the EU. Not go into negotiations - sue them.”