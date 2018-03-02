EU lawmaker Weber slams May Brexit speech

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The German leader of the biggest party in the European Parliament, an ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, said Friday’s speech by Prime Minister Theresa May left him worried there may be no deal on Brexit.

Manfred Weber, Chairman of the European People Party (EPP), take part in a summit of the party in St Julian's, Malta, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

“After what I have heard today I am even more concerned,” Manfred Weber of the centre-right European People’s Party said on Twitter after May outlined her ideas for a future trading relationship with the EU after Brexit.

“I don’t see how we could reach an agreement on Brexit if the UK government continues to bury its head in the sand like this,” Weber added.

The European Parliament must sign off on any Brexit treaty before Britain leaves the European Union next March.