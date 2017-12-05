After Brexit deal crumbles, May to speak to Northern Irish party

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May and other British officials will speak to Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on Tuesday after a tentative deal on Brexit with the European Union over the border with Ireland was dashed at the last minute.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker leave after making statements at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An official at her Number 10 official residence said the British leader may return to Brussels as early as Wednesday to try to save a deal to open the way for talks on future trade after Britain leaves the EU that involved accepting “regulatory alignment” on the island of Ireland to avoid a hard border.