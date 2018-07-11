May says Brexit plan delivers 'people's vote'

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May defended her Brexit plan on Wednesday, saying it delivered on the vote of the people to leave the European Union.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the press as she arrives at the Alliance's headquarters ahead of the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

“The Chequers deal ... is there because it delivers on the vote that people gave,” May told reporters upon arrival at a NATO summit, referring to a deal brokered at the prime minister’s country residence last week.

She said the deal would end freedom of movement, the jurisdiction of the European Court of justice and “vast” British payments into the EU budget.

“We deliver that Brexit and we do it in a way that protects jobs and livelihoods and meets our commitment to Northern Ireland,” she said.