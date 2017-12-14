FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Parliament rebellion leaves UK with compressed Brexit timetable - May's spokesman
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
Technology
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
World
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
South Asia
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Brexit
December 14, 2017 / 11:40 AM / a day ago

Parliament rebellion leaves UK with compressed Brexit timetable - May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain now faces a compressed timetable to pass all the laws it needs to get ready for Brexit, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday after lawmakers defeated the government on proposed changes to its EU withdrawal legislation.

Anti Brexit protesters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“This is a very specific amendment which would compress the time we have to pass secondary legislation under Clause 9 in time for exit day, when the withdrawal agreement comes into force, so we now need to consider if further changes are needed,” the spokesman told reporters.

He said the government had no plans to withdraw a separate proposal to write into law its 29 March 2019 European Union exit date.

Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.