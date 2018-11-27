Some UK lawmakers could support PM May's deal if she gives her exit date - The Times

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in the House of Commons, London, Britain November 26, 2018. Parliament TV handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Some Brexit-supporting lawmakers in British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party could support her divorce deal if she sets out when she will quit, The Times newspaper reported.

With just four months to go until the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union on March 29, the fate of May’s divorce deal is uncertain as she faces significant opposition in parliament from lawmakers in all parties.

May has 314 active Conservative lawmakers in the 650-seat House of Commons and would need around 320 votes to ratify the deal under current attendance projections.

The Times, under a headline “Brexiteers will back May’s deal if she gives resignation date,” said May was coming under pressure from some of her own lawmakers to set out a timetable for her departure.

A promise from May to quit soon after the United Kingdom’s exit on March 29 would help to pacify some Conservatives, including senior ministers, who want Britain to push for a Canada-style agreement, The Times quoted sources in the cabinet as saying.

The Times said some opponents of May’s divorce plan could still be persuaded to back the legally binding withdrawal agreement if they were confident that the political declaration on the subsequent relationship was doomed.

“We know that the future relationship is not binding. This means she is the problem, not the deal per se, since it leaves plenty of flexibility for a successor to organise technical solutions for the Irish border and move towards Canada,” a source was quoted as saying.