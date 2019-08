FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home, as Brexit uncertainty continues, in London, Britain April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will meet with other British political leaders next week to discuss tactics to prevent a no-deal Brexit, Corbyn’s second-in-command John McDonnell told the BBC on Monday.

“He’ll bring them together next week and then we’ll talk real tactics there about the strategy we need to pursue to prevent a no deal Brexit,” McDonnell, the party’s finance policy spokesman, said