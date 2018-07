LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May suffered an embarrassing defeat on a trade law that means ministers must now seek to secure an agreement that allows Britain to have continued participation in the European medicines regulatory framework.

A man holds an anti-Brexit banner on Westminster Bridge, in central London, Britain, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

MPs in the House of Commons voted 305 to 301 to approve the amendment to the trade legislation.