Merkel says good chance to start next phase of Brexit talks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she believed there was a good chance that the next phase of Brexit negotiations could begin.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to attend the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“Progress has been made regarding the exit of Great Britain, but there are some open questions so it is good that we will talk about it tomorrow,” she said before a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

She said she welcomed the work the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator had made on agreeing an outline deal on divorce issues.

“Therefore I see a good chance that we can now begin phase two,” she said.