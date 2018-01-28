FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 28, 2018 / 10:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

'Door is open' if Britain wants to change mind on Brexit, says EU's Moscovici

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The “door is open” should Britain want to reverse its 2016 vote to leave the European Union, Pierre Moscovici, the European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Union, told French media in an interview on Sunday.

Some British politicians have said another referendum should be held on whether to leave the EU once the terms of departure and likely future relationship between Britain and the economic bloc are known.

Asked about that in the joint interview with French TV station C News, Europe 1 radio and newspaper Les Echos, former French finance minister Moscovici said: “The door is open.”

“If the British want to change their mind, that would be very welcome,” he added.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine Evans

