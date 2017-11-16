FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Davis says no Brexit deal 'incredibly unlikely'
November 16, 2017 / 8:54 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Davis says no Brexit deal 'incredibly unlikely'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - It is “incredibly unlikely” that Britain will not be able to negotiate a deal with the European Union on its departure from the bloc, Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Thursday.

David Davis, Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, arrives in Downing Street, London, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Davis told a business conference in Berlin he hoped the European Commission would be able by Christmas to proceed to the next stage of Brexit negotiations - on future ties between Britain and the EU.

Davis added that he expected Prime Minister Theresa May to remain in office for the duration of the Brexit negotiations “and beyond.”

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Joseph Nasr

