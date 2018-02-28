FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 9:18 AM / a day ago

Northern Ireland's DUP says proposed Irish border arrangements 'will not go anywhere'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELFAST (Reuters) - Reported details of a draft Brexit treaty between Britain and the EU, notably regarding proposals for a hard border with Ireland, are a “ludicrous” suggestion that will not go anywhere, the deputy leader of the Northern Ireland party that props up Britain’s minority government said.

The draft to be agreed by the executive European Commission on Wednesday will cross many British red lines, officials say, and includes elements such as a clause preventing “regulatory divergence” across the Irish border.

“This is a ludicrous over-the-top suggestion put forward by (EU Brexit negotiator) Michel Barnier. It will not go anywhere. The way forward is to get into the trade talks and then and only then will you know what the border arrangements need to be,” the Democratic Unionist Party’s Nigel Dodds told BBC Radio Ulster.

Reporting by Ian Graham, editing by Padraic Halpin and John Stonestreet

