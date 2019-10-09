Nissan to end night shifts at plant in England: union

FILE PHOTO - People walk past a sign at the Nissan car plant in Sunderland, Britain February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Nissan has ended night shifts at its plant in Sunderland, northern England, the Unite union said on Wednesday.

“Unite has been aware of this announcement for some time and our officers and reps at the plant have been working hard to ensure that the full workforce is protected,” Unite assistant general secretary Steve Turner said in a statement.

“As a result, no jobs will be lost with current demand being consolidated into the remaining day shifts.”