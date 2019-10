FILE PHOTO: European Union Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger holds a news conference to present the EU executive's final proposal for the bloc's next long-term budget, in Brussels, Belgium, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union executive agreed on Wednesday with the assessment of the bloc’s Brexit negotiator that the latest British offer did “not represent a satisfactory solution”, the bloc’s top budget official, Guenther Oettinger, said.

Oettinger is a member of the bloc’s executive European Commission and spoke after the body was briefed by the EU Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, on Brexit.